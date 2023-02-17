CIBC Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$92.75. 893,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,097. The stock has a market cap of C$168.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$106.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

