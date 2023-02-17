CIBC Downgrades MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) to Neutral

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTYFF. Raymond James reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

