Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ciena Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CIEN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.