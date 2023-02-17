Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Ciena by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 42,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

