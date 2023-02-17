Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Cigna stock opened at $299.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

