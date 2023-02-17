Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Buys $301,476.80 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $301,476.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,872.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cimpress Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 171,384 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

