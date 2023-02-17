Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Buys $301,476.80 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $301,476.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,872.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CMPR stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $67.98.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
