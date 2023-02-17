Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 845,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,351. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45.
