Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

