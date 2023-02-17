Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 39,542 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NET stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,285 shares of company stock worth $23,325,026. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.