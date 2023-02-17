Cipher Capital LP Grows Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,073 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,223,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,250,000 after acquiring an additional 219,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

