Cipher Capital LP Has $1.63 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,130,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $83.50 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

