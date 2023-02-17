Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

BXP stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.