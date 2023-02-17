Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 220,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

