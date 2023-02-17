Cipher Capital LP Purchases 20,828 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,230,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 175,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

