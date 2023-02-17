Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,232 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,461,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 316,667 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.