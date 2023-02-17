Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $132.21. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

