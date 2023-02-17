Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRUS. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.27.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

