Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

