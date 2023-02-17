Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.