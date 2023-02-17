Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.
Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
