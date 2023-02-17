Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 943,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.27. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 40.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 277,485 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 60.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

