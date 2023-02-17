Citigroup Boosts RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $250.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBC. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.57.

NYSE RBC opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

