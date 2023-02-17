Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $152.67 on Thursday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after buying an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

