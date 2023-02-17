Citigroup Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $44.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

