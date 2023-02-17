Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $250.87.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.