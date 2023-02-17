Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Timken by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

