Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $267.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

