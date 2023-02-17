Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $141.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

