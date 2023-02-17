Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,167 shares of company stock worth $32,345,147. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,534.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,503.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,360.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.