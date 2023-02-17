CL King Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CL King from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.
BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 234,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $767.89 million, a P/E ratio of -164.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.