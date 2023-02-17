CL King Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CL King from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 234,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $767.89 million, a P/E ratio of -164.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

