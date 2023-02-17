Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for about 11.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.68% of Clean Harbors worth $40,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $134.80. 18,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

