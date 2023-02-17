ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 96,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

