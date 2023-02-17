Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 283,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.30. 191,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.