Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3745 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CWEN.A stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 214,981 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

