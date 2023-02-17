Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.