Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.5 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

