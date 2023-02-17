Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 322,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial
In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 11,407 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $556,319.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,380.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 11,407 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $556,319.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,380.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,390 shares of company stock worth $2,869,718. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.
Further Reading
