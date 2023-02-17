Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCH. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.81).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,072 ($25.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,962.47. The stock has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,571.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,461 ($29.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.48 ($5,123.19). Insiders own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

