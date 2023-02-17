Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

