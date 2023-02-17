Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 110,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 611,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $55,632.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $55,632.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $352,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,952 shares of company stock worth $1,532,534. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.