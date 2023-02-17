Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $35.08 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.39 or 0.01316157 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014090 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035933 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.01667422 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

