Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

