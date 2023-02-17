Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 1,188 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL remained flat at $161.99 during trading on Friday. 140,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

