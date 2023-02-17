Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 1,860 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $130.52 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

