Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 361 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.41. 348,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

