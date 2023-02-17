Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.41 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,451. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.