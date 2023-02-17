Colonial Trust Advisors Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Oracle by 50.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 61,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 437,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 92,531 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,064. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

