Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.88. 531,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,751. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

