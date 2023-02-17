Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 39,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

