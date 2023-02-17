Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,813 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

