Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

NYSE:CBU opened at $60.36 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

