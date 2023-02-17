Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.